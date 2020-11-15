Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker leads U. S. Senate hearing on whether Google, Facebook and Twitter should continue to enjoy legal immunity provided by Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1996.

The live hearings start at minute 28:30.

Section 230 protects Internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from lawsuits, provided they are neutral platforms that publish third-party content without interference. But lately, these platforms have been accused of censoring content and thus no longer eligible for Section 230 legal immunity. Mississippi U. S. Senator Roger Wicker is leading the hearings to investigate this issue.