Morton Senior Claims Top Prize

Through its annual scholarship program, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) supports graduating Mississippi seniors as they continue their education beyond high school. Once again, this year’s scholarships include two special memorial awards, made possible by donations raised by donor families honoring their loved ones who gave the Gift of Life: the Allie Carruth Memorial Scholarship ($5,000) and the Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship ($2,265).

Morton High School Senior, Sarah Gaspar is the recipient of the $5,000 Allie Carruth Memorial Scholarship.

In addition, MORA is awarding three $1,000 scholarships — the Annie Lucious Gift of Life Scholarship, the Chuck Stinson Memorial Scholarship, honoring friend and colleague, the late Stinson, and the Dr. Shirley Schlessinger Scholarship — as well as two $500 scholarships.

Students were asked to apply by submitting a 300- to 750-word essay on one of these topics: the importance of encouraging organ, eye, and tissue donation, their personal decision to register as a donor, or how donation and transplantation have impacted their life or family.

The Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship, however, is awarded based on a one-page letter written by an administrator, faculty, or staff member on behalf of the applicant, highlighting their exceptional character traits such as integrity, accountability, respect, and responsibility.

“Each year, we are increasingly moved by the essays submitted,” said Trisha Byrd, MORA’s Director of Community Services and Relations. “Seeing young people reflect on the importance of donation and share the ways it has touched them personally highlights the growing awareness around this lifesaving decision.”

The other 2025-2026 scholarship recipients are:

• $1,000 Annie Lucious Gift of Life Scholarship: Micah Maxwell, Gautier High School.

• $1,000 Dr. Shirley Schlessinger Scholarship: Christian Doss, Kemper County High School.

• $1,000 Chuck Stinson Memorial Scholarship: Ahbree Carson, Pisgah High School.

• $500 Scholarship: Ava Edney, Northwest Rankin High School.

• $500 Scholarship: Amy Greenway, Mooreville High School.

• $2,265 Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship: Grant Graham, Northwest Rankin High School.