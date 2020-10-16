Announcements: Morton Public Library will observe Trick or Treat for Halloween during open hours. This is the only sanctioned celebration for the city this year. Treat Bags will be given to those attending. Face masks and distancing will be enforced. Costumes may be worn if desired.

All residents of Mississippi are encouraged to respond to the 2020 census. This is important for the state to receive all federal funding possible based on the population of the state. Deadline is Octber 30.

The Pumpkin Days Festival at the Ag and Forestry Museum will be held from October 14-17 and 21-24 from 9 a. m.-12 noon, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays…extended to Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The staff of Morton Public Library wish to express appreciation to Billy Meeks for his labor in gathering, delivering and spreading fresh pine straw for all of the flower/shrub beds on the premises.

MS Homemaker Volunteers, Cluster Club members deserve a note of gratitude for providing at least 200 needs packets (masks, hand sanitizers and wipes) to those participants attending the Slaughter Back to School block event on Highway 80, while recognizing social distancing practices.

Congratulations to: Zully Reyes Garcia, MHS junior on being selected to serve on Dr. Carey Wright’s State Superintendent Advisory Council. She is one of only 20 students among more than 300 students in the state to appy. Garcia will act as a liaison between to MS Department of Education and public school students throughout the state in hearing directly from them regarding all issues facing them.

To: Thank you, Priority One Bank, for the commitment to the betterment of the community through the donation of $500. To Morton Public Library for the purpose of books of interest for Young Adults.

Prayers and concern for: Shirley Robinson and Landon Freeman of Georgia (cousin of Harry Strohm) and continued concern for Earline Mitchell, Infant Waverly Kathleen Craft and Faye Gray.

Sympathy to the families of: John W. Cornelison, Billy Brown, Manning Lavoy “Joe” Wicker, Lou Laird (grandmother of Denise Boyles), Kenneth George, Mary Lassabe Gainey, Finley Gene Brown, Craig Eugene Thompson, Patsy Pauline “Paulie” Cauthen, Rachael Shaw Mullholland, William Scott (Bill Jones, Mary Evelin Adcock, Peggy Angela Hodges Rawson and Brenda Lou Jones.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: At a time when homeless individuals are everywhere (cities, towns and communities of all sizes) especially minors/runaways who are so vulnerable to sex trafficking, there are many services dedicated to provide shelter, and guidance and protection to only a few in need. One of these sanctuaries is Covenant House. From their publication “Sometimes God Has a Childs Face” this poem written by one of the residents is touching and can relate to everyone of any age.

“Learn to Listen”…Learn to listen like a teddy bear, With ears open and mouth closed tight…Learn to forgive like a teddy bear, With open heart, not caring who is right…Learn to love like a teddy bear, With arms open and imperfect eyesight…Do not ask for your life’s load lightened, But for courage to endure…Do not ask for fulfillment in all your life, do not ask for perfection in all you do, But for wisdom not to repeat mistakes…And finally, do not ask for more, Before saying “Thank You”, For what you have already received…If you’re looking for someone to blame---Look in the mirror…There is no challenge that cannot be met, And dream that cannot be achieved.