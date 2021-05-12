Announcements; We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held on Friday, May 14 and Friday, May 21 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Quick Bites programs in May will include “FireScaping Your Landscape” May 13.

Registration Link: http://msuext.ms/qb2021-05-13 and “Lets Make: A Marble Clay Dish”-May 27-ZOOM Registration Link: http://msuest.ms/qb2021-05027. These opportunities are afforded by the Scott County Extension Service and are free, to observe locally or receive more information contact Scott County extension Service at 602-469-4241.

Congratulations to: Microbiologist Sydney Corkran, granddaughter of Forest resident, Mary Jo Walsh and the late Ron Walsh, daughter of Lt. Col Ron and Betsy Walsh Corkran of Virginia on being the 2020 recipient of the Dr. Billy Richardson Young Award, given by the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Industry Group. Richardson who for 25 years was instrumental in the development of modern chemical and biological defense programs. Sydney holds a BS of Science in Animal Sciences, Masters in Food Science with a concentration in Microbiology from Purdue and is on track to receive an additional masters degree from the National Intelligence University.

To: Barron Burnham on being named Valedictorian at East Rankin Academy and to Kellar Brown on being Salutatorian at ERA.

To: All three Division I College Baseball teams representing Mississippi (MSU, Ole Miss and USM) on being among the top twenty teams in the nation. And to Jackson State University (SWAC Conference) on a perfect season with a 24-0 win/loss.

Prayers and concern for: Sadie Nobles Banes, Pat Martin, Bob Laird and continued concern for Bonnie Ivy, Paul Ray Thompson, Beth Boozer Churchwell and Rita Latham.

Sympathy to the families of: Jose Meza, Scott Rousell (graduate of Morton High School) and Don Lloyd Rutland (native of Morton).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Knowing that there were many comings and goings over the Mother’s Day weekend, just a word of pleasure that once again families can share togetherness, hugs and kisses. Prayerfully all travel was safe.

Helen Watkins reports enjoying a gathering with 15 of her former co-workers from the MS State Hospital. They dined at Azteca in Brandon where they have met quarterly (before the COVID sanctions) throughout several years. Plans are to begin monthly outings in the future since everyone delights in planning and attending the time together.

Kathy Warren, Frisky Roland, Joanne Banes, Tommy Griffin, Kristy and Matt Warren, Bro. Tal Vardeman and son and Toney Hollingshead were among the scores of local area residents and probably travelers from afar who attended the Guy Penrod concert held at Salem Baptist Church.

Sittin’ and Thinkin’: Answer to the May Puzzle: Name the U.S. state! The Silver State?…Nevada.

Received a Mother’s Day gift from son, Alben, a lovely book to journal daily thoughts. “Do One thing Every Day That Makes You Happy” quotes from many people, past and present, some famous and others I’ve never heard of made this columnist think that this one is very appropriate.

“I wish thee as much pleasure in the reading, as I had in the writing.” By Frances Quarles.

Morton MHV Club Activities-April

Due to COVID sanctions, club activities have been restricted to continuing to perform many community/civic service projects (no regular club meetings). Projects/activities were: meal delivery to (elderly/shut ins), recycle, support of the Mustard Seed, a nonprofit Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities (Helen Watkins donated a sewing machine and accessories), support of the Morton Public Library-CMRLS Care Pantry, donation of aluminum cans to fundraiser for the Wildflower Trail, Delivery of the Happy/Healthy bags from Extension Service to club members, redeemed Fairway Grocery receipts for club treasury and sent greeting cards (birthday, sympathy, thinking of you) to members and friends of Morton MHV.