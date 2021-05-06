Announcements: Correction: City of Morton General Election Day is Tuesday, June 8 (not June 1 as reported last week). Saturday, June 5 City Hall will be open for absentee ballots from 8 a.m.-12 noon.

Morton Public Library announces opportunities for activities during June. The Summer Reading Programs will begin on Thursday June 3 with the Tweens/Teens and Adult events, Friday, June 4 will kick off a Family event at 9 a.m., Preschool Story Time will be on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Story Time will be on Tuesdays at 12 noon. To check on all events whether on site or virtual call 601-732-6288 or text cmrls.lib.us/cmrlsbranches/morton. On Thursday, June 10 there will be a Family Story Time at 5 p.m. (12 people will be admitted-those interested must register).

We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held on Friday, June 11 and Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

The Annual Shiloh Camp Meeting 2021 is scheduled for Friday, June 4-Sunday, June 13. Pastor, Rev. Mitchell Hedgpeth welcomes all to attend services at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Rev. Daniel Herring, former Morton resident now serving the congregation at Grenada UMC will be the guest preacher for the sessions. Music leader will be Michael Hedgpeth other church staff are Regan Ivy-Youth Director (Thursday evening is Youth Night) and sister Reanne Ivy- Children’s Activities. This is a celebration that has been held for more than 100 years…never canceled but postponed during the Civil War, Yellow Fever Epidemic and during the recent COVID-19 Epidemic.

Roosevelt State Park is now open for all areas and events to begin. The pool and water slide will be available from Monday-Sunday during the hours of 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Plans are to continue the Annual 4th of July Fireworks event on Independence Day, Sunday, July 4th. No activities will be scheduled after Labor Day.

Sandra Measells, local resident/professional Story Teller will have the beginning of her Story Telling concerts on Monday, June 12 at Roosevelt State Park-Pavilion #3 at 11 a.m. For those fortunate to have heard these interesting adventures (tails) related and those who haven’t had the pleasure, be sure to put this date on your calendar in support of Sandra’s exceptional talent.

MSU Extension-4-H announces the due date for the District Art/Photography Contest/Scrapbook has changed to Tuesday, June 8. Those members wishing to compete in these events, contact the Scott County Extension office for information/forms, etc. at 601-469-4241.

Congratulations to: Tyler Hines on being brought on the staff of Roosevelt State Park as Assistant Manager. A native of Morton with a college major in Forestry, he will reside on the grounds and be available for assistance in all aspects of managing the facilities at the park. Welcome Tyler.

To: New coaching personnel at Morton High School is also, welcomed to his new position. Head Basketball coach, Matt Wilbanks a native of Carthage and his wife Ariel and children Kelby and Mack are looking forward to their new experiences in our city.

To: Those athletes representing MS Universities who were named the 2020-2021 C Spire Award winners in their sport, for outstanding performances this season. The Conerly Award-Football went to Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, The Kent Hull Award-Football/offensive lineman to Royce Newman-Ole Miss, The Howell Award-Basketball to Devontae Schuler-Ole Miss, Gillom Award-Womens Basketball to Shakira Austin-Ole Miss and The Ferriss Award-Baseball to outfielder Tanner Allen Mississippi State University, also named SEC Player of the Year.

To: Another new coach, Ricky Owens, Head Baseball coach, a graduate of Purvis High and his wife Leslie and children Riley, Ridley and Braxton are welcomed to serve MHS and the city with their experiences here, also.

Prayers and concern for: Alison Perritt Crapps, and continued for Ford Mangum, Dan Barnes, Robby Phillips and Danny Wayne Watkins and all family/serving members of the armed forces, national guard and first responders/law enforcement.

Sympathy to the families of: Glynda Ann Bradford, Sylvia Gatewood, William Oscar “Billy” Lewis, Katherine A. “Kathie” Goodwin, Minnie M. Warren and Ola Mae Purvis.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: With many sanctions concerning the COVID-19 epidemic having been lifted, plus a holiday weekend the traffic by roads/highways and air has increased considerably over the past few days. With this in mind we offer “travel blessings” for safety.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: With the many weather changes experienced recently planting season has been interrupted and in many cases there is fear that crops/veggies/flowers will be seriously impacted by these events. However, only physical difficulty shouldn’t make us worry (it doesn’t change anything for either better or worse). So, this Quotation by Marcel Proust from the book “Do One Thing Every Day That Makes You Happy”…Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”