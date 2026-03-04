Announcements: Morton Homemaker Volunteers meeting will be held at Morton Public Library on Wednesday, March 4th beginning at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited/encouraged to attend.

Lenten Lunches at Morton United Methodist Church Wednesday, March 4th beginning at 12 noon-Speaker, Bro Dwight Scoggins, Pastor of Morton United Methodist Church; On Wednesday, March 11-Speaker, Clint Hatch author of “Keeping the Peace Within Following Jesus as a First Responder”; Wednesday, March 18-Speaker, Mary Simpson, Red Clay District Lay Leader; Wednesday, March 25-Speaker, Representative from Methodist children’s Home; Wednesday, April 1- Speaker, Walter Roberts, Pastor at Lynch Chapel UMC.

We Care Missions Food Distribution in March-Friday, March 13 at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street at 9:00 a.m. And Friday, March 27 @ 9:00 a.m.

Morton Public Library Events-March: Monday, 9-Starting Vegetatables Early with the Scott County Master Gardeners at 1:00 p.m.; Monday, 23-Pictures with the Easter Bunny/Grab Bags for Kids while supplies last at 5:oo p.m,; Monday, 30-Tween/Teen Game Night at 4:00 p.m.

Congratulations to: the Morton Panther Basketball teams on their success in competing in the district games.

To: Those MHV members participating in the Annual Scott County Fashion Review held at Leader Training on Tuesday, February 24. Winning Blue Ribbons in their garment division were: Dessaree’ Bradford and Louella McConnell (Cluster Club), Florence Measells, Frisky Roland, Gail Griffin Pam Warren and Sarah Huff, all winning Blue Ribbon Awards, the Blue Ribbon and Sweepstakes Ribbon Award went to Louella McConnell. All winners are eligible to participate in the Capital Area meeting to be held in Leake County.

To: MHS Basketball coach, Perry Fletcher on being honored as District Coach of the Year.

To: Loyce Collier, Shirley Norris and Sarah Buress Williams on being honored at Bettye Mae Jack Middle School during Blake History Month celebrations on February 19.

To: The 25 BMJ Beta Club members attending the Nationals in Nashville, TN. Awards-3 in academics and 2 in art. We are very proud of our students and their dedicated teachers in representing the school system and homes where they receive encouragement for excellence in their studies.

Prayers and concern for: All military personnel serving our country. God bless all involved in preserving the peace at great peril to their lives.

Sympathy to the families of: Thomas Larry Brunt, Brent Commans, Cathy Eilane Porter, Wanda Marie Mosley, Robert Allen Smith and Virginia Bradshaw Huffman.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Sylvia Grant Wilson and Debra Gibson, nieces and cousins report a wonderful celebration of their collective February Birthday Anniversaries. They departed Miami aboard the Carnival Magic for a six day cruise adventure. They enjoyed the Dominican Republic, Grand Turk and Amber Cove, not to forget the great entertainment and bountiful delicious food at beck and call around the clock.

Gary Mitchell spent time enjoying Archery competition in Foley, Alabama.