Announcements: All CMRLS Libraries (Mortom Public) will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23 and remain closed Thursday and Friday, December 24 and 25 for Christmas Holidays. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, December 28. All digital resources, including reference materials, eBooks, eMagazines and cownloadable music, are available at www.cmrls.lib.-ms.us while libraries are closed.

Congratulations to: Roc-endo Luna, Jr. on receiving Outstanding Student for the second nine weeks at the Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center. His area of study is Automotive Technician.

To: Both Mississippi State University and Ole Miss football teams on successful seasons leading to invitations to play in post season bowl games. Following a very trying/challenging time in the sports world the team members, coaches, staff and administration and especially the dedicated fans they perservered in playing to the best of their ability. MSU will play in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas and Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in Tampa. Florida.

Prayers and concern for: Eileen Stephens, Marvin Lindsey, Carlos Dipuma, Richard “Buddy” Ellis, Roger Warren and continued concern for Jane Clark and Henry C. Holmes.

Sympathy to the families of: Former Governor of Mississippi, William Winter, Edward “Ed” Henley Evans, James Marvin Carter, William Karry Hannah, Ed Rock, Molly Adcox Kennedy, Gigi Cross Pitts, A. C. Bell, Macheal Thrasher, Donald Scott Thomas, Horace Barton, Betty Elizabeth Martin and Joe C. Bradford.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Once due to the talent and generosity of friends this inspirational poem was shared by our doughter’s mother-in-law. She is the poet author.

Light for All seasons

by

Erma J. Sybil

Winter solstice,

A time of revaluation,

Spiritual, mental. Emotional.

Summer shines forth,

Days pass as light walks with me.

One season emds, another begins.

Look back to love and memories.

But the step forward,

Will transend the one behind.

Security lies not in where I am,

Or what I am doing,

But who I am — and where I am going.

In the seasons of life,

I’m following a light

Which will never go out —

Jesus Christ — today, tomorrow,

In seasons forever!