Announcements: Repeat — a retirement reception for Anita Webb, Scott County Extension Coordinator/Family Consumer Science/4H in recognition for more 35 years (not 25 as reported last week) of service will be held on Tuesday, June 28 at the Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest. Everyone is invited.

The final We Care Missions Food distribution for June will be held on Friday, June 24 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

The staff of Morton Public Library/Friends of Morton Library wish to express appreciation to all who dedicated time, monetary donations, silent auction items, gift certificates, bake sale items and any other support to the fund raising during May. The total raised toward new flooring has now reached $4,000.

Congratulations to: Isaiah Goss-Valedictorian and Skylar Miles-Salutatorian of Morton High School. Both have been outstanding representatives in academics and extra curricular activities throughout their years as students in the Morton School System. Also to the Honor Graduates: Hannah Bane, Taylor Coward, Jonathan Edmond, Hope Grogan, Sergio Ramos Hernandez, Lizabeth Herrera, Amber Johnson, Victoria Johnson, Nataly Bonilla Lazo, Devin Lucas, Rocenda Luna, Migdaly Sontay Martin, Reese Myers, Christian Perez, Chloe Shoemaker, Anna Tadlock, Dylan Thompson, Cindy Vu, Jaydah Walton and Elena Saleem Zaynab.

To: Misty Grantham on earning a Gold Medal along with her brother, Phillip, in Unified Bowling at the Mississippi Special Olympics held at Keesler Field and advancing to the Special Olympics at Orlando, Florida winning another Gold Medal. She also was overall 7th Place in Individual Bowling. Misty and Phillip of Vicksburg are the niece and nephew of Pam Holman who coached the Boccio Ball Area 10 Team. Pam’s sister, Sandy Hearn, coached the Vicksburg Mudbugs Co-ed Baseball Team in earning another Gold Medal and Pauline Vessel was Vicksburg Area 10 Director. The Mississippi Special Olympics Teams earned 63 Gold, 51 Silver and 39 Bronze Medals at the 2022 event.

To: John Tyler Wells, student at Pisgah High School, on being one of 12 students named to the Youth AG Council by Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture, Andy Gipson. Tyler is the son of Scotty and Misty Wells.

Prayers and concern for: Richard Grant, Erma Sybil (mother-in-law of Kyle Roland Sybil) and continued for Kim McLemore Stamper and Loretta Palmer.

Sympathy to the families of: Vernell Thomas, David Wayne Everett, Anna Belle Hall and Jonnie Sue Donald Sims.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: This week provided some very pleasant unexpected visits with friends while out and about. Bro. Earl Clark and Jane, former pastor family at First Baptist Church of Morton had overlapping appointments with Melvin’s Dr. Taylor Smith at the JEA Vision clinic. The opportunity to have a long chat was uplifting.

Then on Sunday, while dining at the Hospital Cafeteria, we visited with former Morton residents Janelle Laseter and a pleasant surprise to find Sandra and Ina Jo Strahan who were raised in Morton there also.

Sandra now lives in Mobile, Alabama and Ina Jo in Charlotte, North Carolina. They have been in Scott County visiting with family members at the Simmons Reunion. Their mother was the late Mavis Simmons Strahan.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: June-named for the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well being of women. Also from the Latin word juvenis, “young people.” In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed an executive order that Father’s Day be celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This followed many years of controversy to even recognize a holiday of this kind. But, the first known Father’s Day occurred in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 5, 1908 after hundreds of men died in the worst mining accident in U.S. history.

On other occasions some recognized the opportunity to honor fathers. Under President Richard Nixon, in 1972, Congress passed an act officially making Father’s Day a national holiday. Regardless, our fathers/stepfathers/father figures are treasures to be held in most revered love and respect. So…Happy Father’s Day to each and everyone of you and to cherished memories of those no longer with us.