Announcements: Following the 2nd annual meeting of the Friends of Morton Public Library on August 4 at noon, plans for future fundraiser events were scheduled. On Tuesday, August 23rd a Bake Sale will be held at the library. Donations of cakes, muffins, brownies, etc. will be available during library hours. This event has been successful and requests for another one is being addressed by the organization.

Classes for Scott County Schools have begun. Our best wishes go out to the entire school staff and the students.

Thank you, Shirley Lewis, co-columnist on reporting our nice visit during lunch at Appelbee’s last week. Melvin and I enjoyed the chat with them and delighted in the fact that both couple’s waitress was a Morton resident also, Mrs. Steve Harvey.

Congratulations to: My boss, Tim Beeland, and his wife Danny on the celebration of their 41st Wedding Anniversary. A short trip to Biloxi with accommodations at the historic White House Hotel and resident restaurant, they report a most satisfactory celebration and “Rest & Relaxation.” Best wishes for many more.

To: Melvin Roland on the celebration of his 85th Birthday Anniversary (August 3rd). He sends a note of gratitude for the many cards and calls from family members and friends. A belated celebration with his wife, son Hal and spouse Bobbie of Harvey, Louisiana was enjoyed during a meal at the “Longhorn” restaurant in Hattiesburg.

Prayers and concern for: Gay Stephenson (mother of Pastor Shelia Cumbest-First Morton UMMC), Cecelia “Cookie” Lovett, and continued for Bro. Scott Mangum, Peggy Barnes, Karl Wages of Mobile, Alabama, Barbara Gatewood and granddaughter Micah Clark and all those impacted by the natural disasters throughout the nation.

Sympathy to the families of: Lee S. Brown, Betty Munn Wade, Lora Ann Crapps, Phillip Laster of Brandon (senior at Brandon High School, member of the Brandon Bulldog football team, great nephew of Morton resident Eddie Laster), Paul David Crawford, Peggy Moore (mother of Monti Moore and family), Mrs. Roma Sue Thompson.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: With only a few days of vacation left prior to classes beginning. Some out of town students took advantage of being treated and spoiled by their Grands last week. Leland Smith of Florence spent time with G-Ma Florence Measells. Reports are that yard work and gardening gave him great peasure and was very helpful to Florence.

Also, Grands, Addyson and Brayckn Allard showed Sarah Huff how to have a very good time. They drove over to the Kid’s Museum and had a wonderful time viewing exhibits and learning quite a bit (Sarah, too).

While dining at a local restaurant last Thursday Melvin, Brian and I had a delightful surprise. Billy Paul “Bill” Stuart of Florida (graduate of MHS-Class of 1957/Morton Panther football team member approached our table. He recognized Melvin as another Panther and visited at our table sharing memories of high school and relating encounters with other hometown friends while living in many areas of the country. He and his dining partners (family and friends, wife, daughter, niece and friends were introduced requiring other chats between tables. Bill related that he and other family members are RVing to the old Stuart family home on Highway 13 South where they are cleaning up and restoring this cherished dwelling.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: On reviewing some of my previous articles the realization that some names were omitted from them. The June Morton MSMHV meeting devotion was presented by hostess Helen Watkins and the prayer/blessing by hostess Annie Brown.

Those names of members omitted form the July “About Mississippi”, meal, And Blind/Deaf Schools Tour were Cheryl Parkman and daughter Michelle.