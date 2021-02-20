Announcements: Morton Public Library will sponsor a CMRLS Care Pantry in the building for donations of staple food goods and hygiene products (toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, lotion, hand wipes, feminine products, etc.). All items must be new and sealed in their original wraps/containers. Individuals and civic organizations are encouraged to participate in this activity.

To register for the next “Quick Bites” program through the MSU Extension Service go to ZOOM Link: http://msuext.msqb2021-02-11-25 “Technology and You: What is Your Footprint?”

A word of appreciation goes out to Kalem Community Church for their Valentine Spaghetti Meal delivery (50) to those less fortunate in the community.

Congratulations to: those Morton Panther senior football team members signing football scholarships to play on the next level: DeShawn ‘Micah’ Alexander to Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas; Tay Simms to East Central Community College and Zalan Barrett to MS Delta Community College. All Morton football fans wish to congratulate these athletes on the opportunity to receive a good education and fulfill their dreams of advancing their careers on the playing field.

To: Those members of the East Rankin Academy Quiz Bowl Team on winning 1st place and the Championship title while defeating Heritage and Jackson Prep Academies at the MAIS Overall Quiz Bowl competition. Team members are: Barron Burnham, Dylan Davis, Elijah Moore and Will Price.

To: Members of the Scott County 4-H programs who participated in the 2021 Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Show on receiving Sale of Champions Scholarships. They are Nicholas Beatty and Eli Wilkerson. Also, exhibiting a 2021 Supreme Heifer was Addison and Cade Vowell.

To: Constance Slaughter Harvey on being recognized on Chanel 12 “Focus on You” as one of the Black women leaders in the field of education and law in the state of Mississippi. Native of Scott County/Forest she was the first in several areas of leadership including being the first to graduate with a degree in law from the University of Mississippi, instrumental in integrating the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the first Black female judge. She also is a fellow journalist in our area, bringing news and information about our neighbors to us weekly.

Prayers and concern for: Betty Richardson, Ella Mary Shepherd, Ira Donald and continued concern for Roger Warren, Bob Laird, Jackie Reeve and others infected with COVID-19.

Sympathy to the families of: Wynette Cox McCann, Amos J. Johnson, Virgil Homer Harrison, John Earl Coleman, Jr., Sarah Frances Campbell Alman, Wanda Lynn Gregory, W. E. Franklin, David E. Watt, James Cecil Nations and Randall Gainey.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: First of all, Hope you had a delightful Valentine’s Day.

While writing this evening, the incoming winter storm is pretty much consuming thoughts of how to prepare and cope with the inconvenience and discomfort of the extreme conditions that are predicted to be here for a few days. But in searching for something inspiring to share this week this verse from a poem by Milly Patzer seemed to be just the outlook needed at the time…Soon winter snow will softly fall to cover every tree; white will be the color everywhere we see. Frost will etch the windows and seal the windowpane, then the Winter sun will shine to melt it all again. And so the seasons come and go, the years pass so swiftly by; God’s paintings on our windows to pleasure you and I.