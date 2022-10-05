Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution dates for November are Friday, October 14 and Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street.

In Celebration of We Care Mission, the Morton United Methodist Church will sponsor a Worship service at 11 a.m. on October 16 with consecration of the new building toward this ministry. A Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon will be served immediately following at the facility. Jimmy Farris and other volunteers, especially other founding members will serve. Hope is that you will spread the word and join in this celebration honoring this ministry that has been such a vital part of our community outreach.

A Star-Studded Lineup of celebratory musicians will begin on December 8 at the restored Ellis Theatre in Philadelphia. The opening concert will feature Philadelphia native Marty Stuart and his wife Connie Smith. Other celebraties to perform during the Grand Opening are: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - December 9, Vince Gill - December 10, The Gaither Vocal Band - December 11 and a Sunday matinee featuring a family-oriented Christmas Show by Lightwire Theater on December 18. For ticket reservations/information call 601-653-5358.

Congratulations to: Those Morton/Scott County ladies, students at East Central Community College who were elected as Maids in the ECCC Homecoming football festivities: Neely Hawthorne, Skylar Miles-Freshman maids and Anslee Boyd, Jocey Bell Sophomore maids.

To: Judy Stegall on the celebration of her 81st Birthday Anniversary. She was honored by a gathering of her family, church family members and special friends at the Foothills Restaurant/Gift shop on Friday, September 30. Personal love and congratulations for God’s richest blessings throughout the year.

Prayers and concern for: Amy Kitchens Hawthorne, Eilene Stephens, Clyde McLemore, all impacted by the recent hurricane and continued concern for Linda Nichols.

Sympathy to the families of: Bessie Edna Hill of Georgia (aunt of Harry Strohm), Cory Spann, Helen Ann Ruffin, Sammy “Sam” Ray Welborne, Ed Cumberland, Reba Jo Irby Howell, Carol Jane Johnson, David Westberry and Jerry D. Turner.

Travelin’, vistin’ and such: Correction-Kevin and Debbie (not Peggy) Rhodes as reported concerning their nice Wedding Anniversary trip to see the MSU Bulldogs play in Tucson, Arizona. Sorry Debbie! We’ve known the Rhodes’ through the Rolling Bulldog RV club for many years…Guess a Gremlin got in my computer that day.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: October from the Latin word octo, “eight”, because this had been the eighth month of the early Roman calendar.

Weather Folklore and Proverb sayings: Much rain in October-much wind in December; For every fog in October-a snow in the winter; Full moon in October without frost-no frost till full moon in November.