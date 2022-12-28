Announcements: Sincere appreciation goes out to all local churches, worship teams, musicians, vocalists and volunteers who dedicate time and resources toward making Christmas 2022 very special.

Congratulations to: Johnna Nail, member of the Lions Mississippi Lions All-State Band on being accepted by audition to be in the Southwind Drum and Bugle Core out of Mobile, Alabama.

To: Recently elected to the Student Council at East Rankin academy: Senior class officers-Abby Porter-President, Caleb Leach-Vice-President, Aiden Boyd-Secretary, Katiana Hayman-Treasurer; Junior class officers-Abigail Stevens-President, Addison Brown-Vice-President, Brayden Warner-Secretary, Lana Jones-Treasurer; Sophomore class officers-Johnathan Soto-President, Marshall Poole-Vice-President, Brady Stewart-Secretary, Aiden Harrell-Treasurer; Freshman class officers-Jacob soto-President, R. T. Tate-Vice-President, Paige Mayette-secretary, Tayr Ogden-treasirer.

Prayers and concern for: Cecelia “Cookie” Lovett, Gay Stephenson (mother of Pastor Shelia Cumbest), Richard Keeton, Infant-Oliver James Tabor (great nephew of Melvin Roland), Ernest Evans (request of Melvin Roland), Betty Eure and continued concern for Ira Donald and Charles Laster.

Sympathy to the families of: (correction-Ebb Faye “Buddy” Vines-not Edd Foy as reported earlier), Rev. Hobson Tony (former pastor of Morton UMC), Lavelle Lee “Pepper” Culpepper, Judy Drummond Wallace, Randy Parks, Billie Faye Gibbs, Bobby Kirby, Charles Presley burnside, Clarissa “Rissa” Frazier Tagert, Elena Joy Smith and Bob Louis Pollard (request of Melvin Roland).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Knowing that much travel by surface and air bringing/sending family members far and wide to celebrate their sports teams/Christmas with family. Hope you and yours were blessed with safe travels and experiences worth remembering during Holidays 2022. God bless and Happy New Year!