Announcements: All Members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Contact for info is Gary Robinson at 601-507-7800.

The Great American Cleanup in Morton scheduled for Saturday, April 24th was cancelled due to extremely inclement weather….watch for future plans to accomplish this community service.

Don’t forget to participate in the upcoming city wide events: Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast-Friday, April 30 at the Morton Activity Center, Farris Municipal Park, beginning at 7 a.m.

Morton Day in the Park to be held on May 1st at Farris Municipal Park, gates open at 7 a.m. All activities will be at Farris except in the case of inclement weather when entertainment (only) will be moved to Livingston Center-Roosevelt State Park. Scheduled entertainment is Good Hope at 1 p.m., Southern Komfort at 4:30 p.m. and Southern Soul Blues with Omar Cunningham at 6 p.m. Fees at the gate $3 per person. Vendors booths are to be registered at City Hall for $25 per booth.

Congratulations to: From the MSU Alumnus Magazine-Campus News: Senior Extension Associate, Morton High School graduate, Marcus Measells on being one of only 17 honorees nationwide recently named a Fellow of the Society of American Foresters. One of the highest accolades, fellows are honored for their extensive and long-standing dedication to the advancement of the forestry industry at local, state and national levels.

To: Those Morton High School students recognized by the Scott county School Board: Isiah Goss-State Beta Club President; Joseph Hall, Trinity Cohran Leggett and Zabian Reed-Certification in Microsoft Word 2016 and Microsoft Powerpoint 2016; Catti Perez-Certification in Microsoft Word 2016; Skylar Miles, Reese Myers and Eli Wilkerson on ACT scores 25 and above.

To: Lizbeth Herrera and Migdaly Sontay on placing at State HOSA (Future Health Professionals). Lizbeth-3rd in Pathology and Migdaly-2nd in Nutrition. Both are eligible to advance to nationals this summer.

To: Addison Vowell-Scott County 4-H on her accomplishment as a competitor at the Dixie National Sale of Junior Champions 2021 in Beef Female.

To: Scott County 4-H members, Nicholas Beatty and Eli Wilkerson on receiving Scholarships at the Dixie National Junior Champions 2021.

To: Denim Youngblood for finishing 2nd Place in the State Powerlifting meet.

To: James Johnson on signing a letter of intent to play baseball at Tougaloo College where he will continue his education on the next level.

To: MHS Track team accomplishments: Winning 1st Place in the 4x100 meter relay girls-Tyquella Ferrell, Qyanita Pittman, Destiny Shepheard and Omari Walton; 1st Place 100 meter race-Destiny Shepheard; 2nd Place 3200 meter race-Trenton Hannah and 3rd Place discus-DeMarco Hughes. These races were held at St. Andrews High School at the MHSAA Regional Track Meet. These students are qualified to advance to the 3A South State track meet.

To: The East Rankin Girl’s team on winning the MAIS AAAA-D2 Varsity Championship.

Prayers and concern for: Bailey Ricchitti MSU student, Ann Ross of Westpoint, Rita Latham of Brandon and continued for Beth Churchwell of Whitehaven, TN (all request of the Mel Rolands), Rissa Frazier Tagert and continued concern for Danny Wayne Watkins (not Kenny as reported last week) and Karl Wages.

Sympathy to the families of: Yvette Shirley Moore, Annie Lois Primm, James Patrick Reilly, Billie Jean (Carr) Goodson, George Maurice Reeves and Claudia Mae (Mrs. Jay) Arender.

Travelin, visitin’ and such: Fans of the Ole Miss athletic teams attended the Grove Bowl activities on the Oxford campus over the weekend the Spring Game football scrimmage and the Ole Miss-LSU baseball series were highlights of the outing. Again travel blessing prayers for those making the trip.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Meeting a very nice couple who were camping at Roosevelt State Park (didn’t find out their names) and were dining at a local restaurant, gave this columnist and spouse a delightful hour of chatting with them. As full timer RV’ers, having sold a four bedroom three bath home near Nashville, TN, they had much in common with us discussing RV experiences. Of course we aren’t full timers, but have met many during our RV treks over the country. They were most complimentary of their camping experience at Roosevelt and the meal that they enjoyed at the restaurant.

With this nice unexpected shared RV camping chat behind us, the thought that others might like to have a very quick/easy recipe for preparing/sharing during camping tailgating or potluck gatherings came to mind.

Cold Oven S’Mores Pie-no need for an oven when making this velvety chocolate “Icebox” pie.

1-Store-bought graham cracker pie crust…1-cup evaporated milk…12 ounces-milk chocolate, cut up…1 to 2-cups (to taste) miniature marshmallows. Chill the cracker crust. Shake the canned milk well, and pour into a pot. Bring the milk to a simmer, and then remove it from heat and stir in the chopped chocolate until it is smooth and then fold in the marshmallows. Pour into the crust and chill 4-5 hours until the pie is firm. Makes 6-8-servings.