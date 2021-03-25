Time has changed. Spring has sprung. The grass is growing. The pollen is back. I could do without half of those! The last half.

On the positive side, though, is the fact that grass and pollen are sure signs that the circle of life continues. And, being able to see, sniff, and snort those things means we’re alive and kicking as well. What more can we ask for?

We’ve noticed — at our house anyway — there have been no daffodils, or buttercups, or those little white flowers that smell so strongly, to surface this year. Not a one. I don’t recall that ever happening before.

The pear tree and the plum tree — both of which I felt certain the ice storm would decimate — on the other hand are thriving, and look to certainly bear a bountiful crop, barring further deep freezes. I suppose the timing on those two when it comes to their buds bursting open was optimal as they did so shortly after the ice melted from their branches.

Bamboo cane doesn’t hold up very well to ice, but have no doubt, it will come roaring back regardless of how broken and brown it appears at this writing. It’s just an added mess to clean up and cut back because bamboo cane tends to break about midway up its towering trunk under the pressure of ice, and it doesn’t break all the way off either.

Instead the nuisance of all nuisances folds over and hangs down and requires the use of a saw and creates a stiff back to finish it off. The young tender sprouts of its offspring were also unfazed by ice, and sleet, and snow. Actually it is safe to say the bamboo faired better than the U.S. Post Office during the late February winter storm of storms.

That baby boo is doing its darndest to reclaim some of the same area we had cleared of it and privet hedge a year ago last week. It’s a lot like kudzu and wisteria. Those two, if you turn your back on them, they’ll be running up your britches leg before you can turn around and chop them down. The baby boo does the same thing but not in a curly kind of way.

I can mow it down on a Saturday afternoon, and before the steaks are done on the grill Saturday night it is on the rise again. Same goes with the privet. I swear that this past weekend while I was going round and round the house on the riding mower it looked like that stuff was sprouting out and greening up more and more with each pass I made along the old abandoned dirt road bank that forms a boundary in our front yard.

It shall meet its maker again soon! I feel that a fire is in order if the dad-blasted wind ever dies down, and I feel like that bank needs a good burning. There are a lot of leaves from the ancient old oak tree that sits on top of the bank that have gathered down there too... and I’m not much for raking.

The shortleaf pine on the other side of the house has really enjoyed the recent warm weather as well. That tree drops limbs every time a storm blows through, whether there be ice involved or not. It also provides a constant blanket of pinecones in a giant circle around its base, but a glance up into the branches looks like it has shed nary a limb nor cone.

Today that pine is in full bloom and my wife has been warning all weekend that when it releases its pollen we’ll have a cloud of the yellow/green dust like we’ve never seen before.

It is a really old tree as well. One of the few that survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and the giant doves and cardinals like hanging out up in those branches as they do the big ole gnarly cedars, especially when there is some corn and birdseed scattered on the ground or in the feeders down below.

That’s the circle of life thing again, and I’m not talking about the riding mower, but, it too circles back into my life around this time of year, every year as well!