A father and son duo from Scott County face possible life sentences after having been arrested on alleged drug charges last week.

Michael Hunt

Michael Johnson

According to Captain Brad Ellis of the Narcotics Division of the Scott Count Sheriff’s Office, on March 9, Agents from Scott County Sherriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation at 372 Green Grove Road between Homewood and Lake. As a result of this investigation officers recovered just over five pounds of methamphetamine, one semi-automatic firearm, and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Agents arrested Michael D. Hunt, 48, and Michael D. Johnson, 29, for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Hunt was sentenced in June of 2013 to 160 months in the federal penitentiary for violations of the federal drug statues following a multi-agency drug investigation that the Scott County Sheriff’s Office participated in. However, he returned to Scott County in December following his release from federal custody to probation. Agents believe that the street value of the methamphetamine is close to $250,000.

“We conducted a joint investigation in 2011-12 between us and MSBN. It was long investigation which resulted in multiple arrests for distribution of meth,” Ellis said. “Michael Hunt and Herbert Townsend Jr. were arrested. Townsend is still serving his time. Hunt was released early to federal probation. Now he is locked up again for attempting to distribute another large amount of meth.”

Ellis said that both Hunt and Johnson face extensive jail time if convicted.

“The amount of time he is looking at right now with aggravated trafficking on the state side is basically a life sentence,” Ellis said. “Johnson is being charged with the same thing along with firearms enhancements so he is looking at a possible life sentence as well.”

Ellis said that this is an on going investigation “to see if we can take it back any further. From the packaging we found it looks like it came out of Arizona.”