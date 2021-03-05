The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 19 and February 25, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

02/19 Bartolo Lucas, 138 Scott Rd., Forest – DUI/ 2nd Offense

02/19 Maria Lopez, 2449 King Rd., Forest – Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

02/20 Marley Reid, 703 Old 35 Loop Rd., Forest – Not Listed

02/21 Joshua Lee Wilson, 411 Heather Bend Rd., Brandon – Indictment

02/21 Gloria Hall, 217 E Center St., Canton – DUI/ 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

02/22 William Augustus Edwards, 1853 Long Wood Ave., Los Angeles, CA – Not Listed

02/22 Martin Felipe Perez, 349 Iberville Rd., Forest – DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Carless Driving

02/22 Juan Quinoa, 4 Old Hwy 80 Dr., Morton – Auto Burglary

02/23 Fredrick Haralson, 209 B Rose St., Forest – Not Listed

02/24 Jefferson David Zelaya, 719 Hillsboro St., Forest – Burglary

02/24 Scotty Jerome Ficklin, 1170 W Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Auto Burglary

02/25 Emilio Warnsley, 2928 Hwy 481 Dr., Morton – Not Listed

02/25 Leslie Patrick, 979 Oliver Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Disturbance of Family

02/25 Willie Clyde Harper, 32 N Faulkner Graveyard Rd., Pelahatchie – DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Auto Insurance; No Seatbelt