The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 26 and March 4, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

02/26 Bobby Frank Page, 6 Lawrence Jones Rd., Jayess – Aggravated Assault, Extreme Indifference to Life; Grand Larceny

02/26 Stephen Lee Rasberry, 55 Crowder Creek Rd., Carthage – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

02/27 Williams A Stewart, 10420 387, Philadelphia - Disorderly Conduct/ Business Disturbance; Public Drunk

02/27 Mateo Martin Bautista, 4560 N Broad St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License

02/28 Colby Ogletree, 65 N Jones Rd., Forest - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense; Robbery; Threat to injure person at another time

02/28 William Clyde Saulters Jr., 286 Alfred Agee Rd., Morton – Attempt to Commit a Crime; Shooting into a Dwelling with weapon

003/02 Jimmie Dale Holloway, 163 N Boykin Dr., Morton – DUI 1st/Offense

03/02 Latavin Cortez Hicks, 3260 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Bench Warrant; Manufacture, Sell or Possession of Gun Silencer

03/02 Gerkeldrick Ficklin, 844 Donald Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

03/03 Michael Dominque Banks, 4321 Newton Conehatta Rd., Newton – Statutory Rape

03/04 Timothy Scott Fields, 714 Crestview Rd., Carthage – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)