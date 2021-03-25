The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 12 and March 18, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/12 Emilio Lopez, Hillsboro Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense

03/12 Juan Lucas Carrillo, 513 Old Morton Rd., Forest – Careless Driving; No Driver’s License; DUI/2nd Offense; Possession of Paraphernalia; Violation of City Beer Ordinance

03/14 Kimberly Marie Gatlin, 54 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Bond Surrender

03/14 Jeremy Dewayne Yates, 111 Ln, Lufkin, TX – No Driver’s License; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

03/15 Austin Bryant Coward, 3858 Cowardtown Rd., Morton – Possession of Marijuana; Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Marijuana Greater 30; Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule 1 (Felony)

03/15 Adrian Cole Watkins, 7819 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

03/16 Leigh Ann Jackson, 527 Blossom Hill Rd., Morton – Hold for Other Agency

03/15 Lazaro Hernandez Sr., 321 Culpepper Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

03/16 Quintaeus Tyrae Dumas, 204 Raymond Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule II

03/16 Jewel Brown, 107 Weir St, Newton – Retaliation against Public Servant

03/16 Joshua Walker, 105 Clark Av., Newton – Possession of Paraphernalia

03/16 Kayla Monk, 1058 Denson Rd., Morton – Disturbing Public Peace

03/16 Dewayne Monk, 397 Bob St., Walnut Grove – Disturbing the Public Peace

03/17 Rusty Charles Russell, 358 E Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

03/17 Crystal Walker, 244 Northwood Dr., Morton – Not Listed

03/17 Davian Celis, 7312 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – DUI/ 2nd Offense

03/17 Earl Bowman – 119 David Henderson Rd., Pelahatchie – Not Listed

03/18 Jimmy Varela, 303 Lewis St., Carthage – Larceny/Grand