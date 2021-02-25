Has it been one of those weeks? Do you feel your life is falling apart? Feeling sad?

It’s time to fill your life with God’s joy!

“You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” (Psalm 16:11)

Happiness is fickle, and requires happy circumstances. Joy, on the other hand, sticks around. It doesn’t get chased away by troubles.

In the Bible, the words “joy,” “rejoice,” or “joyful” appear 430 times, compared with “happy” or “happiness,” which only appears 10 times. Joy is lasting, and it satisfies the heart in a marvelous way.

“Splendor and majesty are before Him; strength and joy are in His place.” (1 Chronicles 16:27)

A few weeks ago, the devil tried to steal my joy with some situations. Thankfully I had spent time in worship with God and I felt refreshed, equipped and victorious! I paused and thought, “Everything seemingly is going wrong, and I’ve been hit in the face with a lot of negativity.”

Thankfully, I quickly realized what was happening. The devil was trying to steal my joy, hoping I would host a self-focused pity party, which would keep my attention off God and on myself. He wanted me to cry “poor me.”

I knew what was happening and I was thankful I was wearing the armor of God. I began praising God for His victory in my life, even though I didn’t feel it. Yes, I chose to put all my focus on Jesus!

“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things will be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33)

I quoted the above verse over and over with worship and thankfulness. It didn’t take long before the yuck attacking me was gone, and I was full of love, joy, and peace! I felt His presence, felt strong and felt revived!

“The joy of the Lord is our strength!” (Nehemiah 8:10)

Did you get that? If you feel spiritually or emotionally weak, the joy of the Lord is your strongest antidote!

When entering battle with the enemy, praise and worship with a heart of thankfulness is our best weapon!

Years ago while living in Birmingham, I was driving home one night feeling very sad. As I recall, there was no particular reason for my sadness but it had really affected my emotions. I remembered God’s Word and begin quoting the verse out loud, “The joy of the Lord is my strength!” I repeated it several times. (I believe I got louder each time I quoted it.)

In only a few minutes, the sadness was lifted and I was filled with joy! That night I was reassured of the power of God’s Word!

Mother’s day is approaching in a couple of months. It can bring us joy or sadness as we recall memories. Choose the joy of the Lord and be thankful!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!