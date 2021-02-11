Believing for your miracle!

“He is the one you praise; He is your God, who performed for you those great and awesome wonders you saw with your own eyes.” (Deuteronomy 10:21)

God loves to answer our prayers! I have many testimonies of God’s goodness and how He’s answered so many prayers for my family. Yes, I’ve learned through the years that He loves me deeply and truly desires to bless and answer my requests.

Sometimes we’re faced with the impossible! We need a miracle!

You may feel your back is against the wall and there’s no way out of your situation. You may be facing a deadline on a matter and feeling discouraged! You may have looked at your problem and said, “There’s no way this will happen.”

But friends, you and I serve a powerful God who can do anything! “All things are possible!”

“I am the Lord, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for Me?” (Jeremiah 32:27)

Why do we doubt and limit God? We’re looking at our own limitations and thinking that’s all that God can do. He’s our Heavenly Father! “Nothing is impossible for Him!” Nothing!

The first miracle I ever witnessed was when I was young and attended a Full Gospel Business Men’s Convention in Nashville, TN. I remember there was a crippled man in a wheel chair who was brought to the front. Believers began praying for a miracle for this elderly man. I was in the back of the auditorium and desired to see what was going to happen. I moved to the side of the wall of the auditorium and begin creeping my way to the front. I literally got all the way to the front. I’d never witnessed a healing miracle before. After praying for this man, someone helped him stand and he slowly began to walk. I was shocked! Someone pulled up the man’s pants and I literally saw that his legs were thin like toothpicks so obviously he hadn’t walked. But God healed him and he walked! Each step became stronger than the other. I stood there crying in amazement! And I cried all the way home. I had witnessed a miracle that I had only read about in the Bible!

I learned through that experience that what He does for one, He’ll do for another. He loves his children!

“Jesus replied, ‘What is impossible with man is possible with God.’” (Luke 18:27)

Lately our family has been praying for a miracle. To us, the situation has looked impossible! But we know the power of God! We’ve prayed, trusted, believed and thanked him for our miracle. We know it’s coming! Praise Him!

Are you needing a miracle? Do you feel hopeless? I encourage you to put your focus on Jesus and believe! And never give up!

Prayer changes everything!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!