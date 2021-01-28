Congratulations to: Anitra Hollis on being recognized as 2020/2021 Rankin County School District Administrator of the Year. As Principal in Richland, she was selected for this honor from among 15 of her peer principals. A resident of Morton, she is the daughter of Melvin Moore and Mary Moore. Her spouse is Andre Hollis and she is the proud mother of Andrea and Christian.

To: Those outstanding students at East Rankin Academy who became members of the 1st Semester ACT 30 or Above Club: Barron Burnham, Dylan Davis, Max Gainey, Jonathan Lamberth, Brandyn Luke, Elijah Moore, Will Price, Brennan Rials, Elijah Rowell, Colby Stewart and Elijah Vining.

To: Sarah Thomas, Mississippi resident, who is the first female referee who will use her training and skills to officiate in the NFL Super Bowl. She will be a Down Judge in the 55th Super Bowl Game.

Prayers and concern for: Darlene Register, Lula France, Randall Bricker and Cliff Richardson (request of Florence Measells) and continued concern for Roger Warren, Bob Sybil (request of the Mel Roland’s).

Sympathy to the families of: Janett Bailey, Robert M. Edwards, Baby Destin Mitchell Moore, Bonnie Mae Minton, Courtney Natrell “Trell” Jones, Brenda Sue Harris, Tommie Lee Huffman, Mary Zell Stewart, Dr. Sylvia Howell Krebbs (outstanding basketball star at Forest High School-Inducted into the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame), Lillian coulter, Tyler Saxton Stewart, Lozell M. Pace, Bobby Ray Madison and Sherry Faulkner Robbins.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: A much belated reflection on memories of Mr. J. C. Johnson, following an article on his life by his son, Bob Tom Johnson, printed in “The Spirit of Morton”.

There are far too many “tales” surrounding this columnists times shared with Mr. Johnson and his family. But, this one sticks with me as pretty memorable.

One morning during the morning recess period, a few 3rd and 4th grade classmates discovered a treasure on the grounds of the campus at Pulaski Elementary School, a Prince Albert Tobacco Can complete with the rolling papers. Since we had observed the proper method of constructing a “smoke” from the contents, both at home and watching it done at the local community stores, in no time some pretty neat cigarettes had been fashioned. Since only the few of us had possession of the “treasure”, we paraded our cigarettes in front of those unfortunate students who did not have any and pretended to smoke them (not lighted, of course).

When recess was over and class began, no mention of the event was mentioned. But shortly before the end of classes that day, before going home by bus or walking, Mr. Johnson called each of us by name to follow him into his classroom. As Principal, his classes were those where the awesome 7th and 8th graders were taught (looked up to and admired by we little children). Well known for his method of punishment by “whoopin” with a belt in the confines of the cloak room, we were frightened nearly death. However, sometimes utter shame and embarrassment can hurt worse than physical punishment. Right there in front of those “awesome” 7th and 8th graders, he made us light our cigarettes and inhale. Needless to say, they almost split their sides laughing at us. Did any of us ever become smokers? Don’t really know about everyone, but at least three of us DID NOT! Thank you Mr. Johnson!