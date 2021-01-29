A beautiful memorial was held for Mrs. Ethel Lee “Mama” Taylor Saturday, January 23rd at the Scott County District Building with Rev. Willie Jones officiating and delivering her eulogy. Rev. Perry Fletcher was the master of ceremony and other program participants were Bishop Daniel Littleton, Gloria Christian, Jackie McDougle, and Pastors Robert Moore, Stanley James, Charles Bell, and Jonathan Winston. Mrs. Taylor, a JSU graduate and a gifted singer, enjoyed providing services to others. Our prayers are with her family especially her daughter, Rena Taylor, and grandsons Malcolm McBride and Re’Shard Taylor. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Our prayers are with family of Mr. Flozell Bland who transitioned January 19th. Memorial arrangements are incomplete and Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Ollie “Boot” Brazzle, Sr. who transitioned January 19th in Philadelphia. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 1:00 January 26th at Providence M.B. Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

A beautiful Graveside Service was held for Mr. Archie Lofton Saturday, January 23rd at the New Chapel Community Cemetery. Elder Fred Durr officiated and delivered his eulogy and other participants included Mr. Janis Durr, Tommy Wash and Terry Lofton. Our prayers continue to be with his family. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Prayers continue to be with our readers who are experiencing health challenges, including LeKendra “Rudi” Burks who is hospitalized at St Dominic Medical Center, Ladora Benton, Evelyn Williams, Flo Chambers, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Albert and Lucy Moore, Loyce Collier, Cora Odom, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Ernestine Reed, Larry and Lamar Weathers, Stacy Rasco, and John Lee Evans.

Our prayers are with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they work to restore the soul of this country by offering immediate pandemic assistance and anti-COVID vaccines within the next 100 days. A mask mandate is in effect for federal facilities and the vaccine relief plan has been ramped up with the goal to vaccinate more than 100 million within the next several months. The economy, especially the stimulus and small business assistance, are also on the Biden/Harris agenda.

We were most impressed with 22-year-old Amanda Gorman who is the youngest poet ever to perform at the Presidential Inauguration. This National Poet Laureate read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the 59th presidential inauguration at the U. S. Capitol. She mesmerized the audience as she shared her journey with her five-minute poem which started with the question “When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?”

Kudos and special appreciation to Lackey Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer and the entire Lackey Hospital staff for their efficiency in providing information and coordinating efforts to distribute and administer anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Several numbers are provided for residents who want to make appointments, or you may visit covidvaccine.umc.edu, or calling hotline at (877)978-6453 or (601) 965-4071.

We enjoyed the homily during St. Michael Catholic Church Mass. Sacramental Minister Alexus Zuniga was the visiting priest, and he shared the following: Churches must be committed to serve the Lord during this time; We are called to go out to bring God’s mercy to others —this is a call to “catch” others, as one might catch fish; Jesus calls his followers to set down their fishing nets and to launch into a life of catching people with the word of God. Special prayers of intention for all who are affected by the COVID-19 virus.

We enjoyed Sunday’s service, via Facebook Live and teleconference, at Lynch Chapel U. M. Church where Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered the message. Her message topic was “Do the Right Thing”, and her scripture reference was Ephesians 6:1-4. Prior to delivery of her message, she asked for prayers for the new national administration and others. On this Youth Sunday, she recognized the youth especially Lynch Chapel’s honor roll students, namely, Maleihya Jones, Mia Jones, David Jones, Ady Boone, Logan Vivians, Makayla Holifield and Peyton Reed. She complimented students and parents for their hard work and encouraged us to celebrate them. Pastor Wilder praised God for watching over the sick, and she shared the following: Honor and obey parents; Do the right thing and obey; Everyone who calls you friend is not; Be careful of the devil because he works 24 hours a day and will rob you of your happiness; and We should monitor what our children have access to. Her closing song was “Jesus – You’re the Center of my Joy.”

We enjoyed Sunday service at Little Rock M. B. Church when Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas delivered the message entitled “God’s Acceptance is Better than Man’s Rejection.” He cited scriptures from Genesis 50:20, Romans 8:30, and Matthew 21:42 as the message’s foundation. While addressing his message theme, he referenced the following: What others mean for bad, God delivers good; God, orchestrates our lives and remains in charge; Don’t build lives on man’s approval but look for God’s approval; When we are in the strength of God, he gives us strength in the midst of our weakness; God is good all the time, and all the time God is good; the devil uses tools of discouragement and he aims to divide and conquer; If we take care of God’s business, he’ll take care of us; Spiritual acceptance is better than social rejection; God’s approval is better than man’s applause; We don’t have to impress everyone but the right one – Jesus, an audience of one; For every acceptance, there is a rejection; Look to Jesus each day we awake and the Spirit of God will walk with us; Devil’s accusation will not stand in the courtroom of heaven; Go in our closets and ask God to cleanse us; Spiritual exhaustion comes from service to others; Feed others until they are able to feed themselves; and God’s work is marvelous in our eyes.

Birthday greetings to babies born during the first week of February, namely, Shelia Y. Brown, Destiny Murray, and Tracy Patrick (1), Clara Harper Jaynes (2), Joseph Sanders (3), Shelia Williams, JaVontae Spivey, Ethan Reiss, and Tawana Clark (5), Howard Burks, Jayden Graham, Makenzie Harrison, and Sophia Clark (6), and Jasmine Gray, James Nicks, and Tokasha Watts (7).

Answer to MLK, Jr. Quiz Teaser # 603: The late Rev. Clint Collier, husband of Mrs. Loyce Collier of Morton, walked with Dr. King in the June, 1966 March in Philadelphia, MS and assisted in raising bail bond for Dr. King’s release from jail.

Quiz Teaser MLK, Jr. # 604: Who delivered his final speech in Memphis, TN on April 3, 1968? What was the title of the speech?