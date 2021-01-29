God is our natural environment

Good Morning/Evening!

“Give your burdens to the Lord, and He will take care of you. He will not permit the godly to slip and fall.” Psalms 55:22 NLT

What’s weighing you down right now? Whatever is on your mind matters to God. He is always available to take your call. Take a moment and release the grip you have on stress into His hands. As you look back at 2020 and forward to 2021, I hope you can see some growth spiritually in yourself and look in the mirror and see one of His miracles looking back at you! If you are a little like me I’m sure there have been times you felt you wouldn’t make it from one day to the next. But God! Look at how He kept us and we are still here to fight the good fight. There is a reason for us being here:

When God wanted to create a fish, He spoke to the sea. When God wanted to create trees, He spoke to the earth. But when God wanted to create man, He turned to Himself. Then God said: “Let us make man in our image and in our likeness.”

Ponder this:

If you take a fish out of water it will die; and when you remove a tree from soil, it will also die. Likewise, when man is disconnected from God, he dies. God is our natural environment. We were created to live in His presence. We have to be connected to Him because it is only in Him that life exists. Let’s stay connected to God. Remember that water without fish is still water, but fish without water is nothing. The same with the soil and the tree. God with man is still God but Man without God is nothing.

Don’t live your life without acknowledging your need for God and allow your existence to become like nothing!

We are in continued prayer for all the sick and shut-ins, and all the Covid patients everywhere. And for all their caregivers and partners in quarantine. The Lord is forever caring and able to handle any and all that comes your way.

Please keep all the families in bereavement during this season of trials.

Tell your heart to beat again, Close your eyes and breathe it in. Let the shadows fall away, step into the light of Grace. Yesterday’s a closing door, you don’t live there anymore, say goodbye to where you’ve been and tell your heart to beat again.

I Love You All!