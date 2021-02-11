Graveside service for Mr. Amos J. Johnson was held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2021 at Ms. Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Leon Ballard officiated.

Visitation was held from 12:30-1:30 pm, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Mr. Amos J. Johnson, age: 84, of Morton, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Survivors include one sister: Janie McMullan (Doyle) of Decatur; one bother: Jerry K. Johnston (Sharon) of Meridian. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, one sister-in-law: Linda Johnson of Newton.

Mr. Amos is preceded in death by his parents: Elijah and Ina Mavis Johnson; one brother: Harold C. Johnson, one infant brother: Jimmy Earl Johnson; one nephew: Brian Keith Gaddie.

Pallbearers were James Harold Johnson, Stephen McMullan, Justin Johnson, Jonathan Sullivan, Ethan McMullan, Andrew Sullivan, David Johnson, Nate Johnson and John Clay Johnson

Honorary pallbearer wsa A.K. Johnson.

Mr. Amos served in the US Marines Reserve and later retired from Army National Guard. He also worked as an inspector for MDOT for 59 years.