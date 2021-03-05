Betty Jean Richardson, age 65, a resident of Pulaski, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from the pavilion at Gasque Chapel United Methodist Church. Rev. B.B. Watson officiated. Interment was in the Gasque Chapel United Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was Wednesday one hour prior to the service at Gasque Chapel.

Mrs. Richardson was born in Forest on December 30, 1955 to her parents Oscar Lloyd Wicker and Clovis Jean Jackson Wicker. She was currently employed for the Scott County School System, in the food service department, at Morton Elementary and High School. She enjoyed reading as a pastime, particularly mystery novels, of the like, by authors R.B. Rabb, and Stephan King. Cruising was also an enjoyment of Mrs. Richardson, having travelled and seen the sites of Cozumel, Mexico, Jamaica, and the Grand Cayman Islands. She was member of Gasque Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Travis Richardson (2017); her parents; and one brother: Oscar Lloyd Wicker, Jr.

Survivors include three children: Grady Richardson (Brenda) of Morton, Mickey Richardson (Brandi) of Pulaski and Traci Richardson also of Pulaski; she is also survived by two sisters: Mary Helen (Mack) Richardson and Louise (Billy) Lott, both of Pulaski; four grandchildren, Zachary Sneed, Dakota Sneed, Jade Richardson and Skylar Sneed; her mother-in-law: Mrs. Odell “Sis” Richardson also survives as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Pallbearers were Matthew Richardson, Jason Richardson, Jonathan Richardson, Billy Lott, William Wicker, and Samuel Lott.