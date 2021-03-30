Cassie Wadell Greer Dearing McCoy, 95, of Forest, MS passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at MS Care Center, Morton, MS. Visitation was held at Wolf Funeral Services, Lake, MS on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. till 8 P.M. and Sunday March 14, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. till 1:50 P.M. Services were held Sunday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel, Lake, MS, with Rev. Chris Sledge and Rev. Tal Vardaman officiating. Interment was at the Antioch-Steele Cemetery, Forest, MS.

Cassie was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi on May 5, 1925 to the late Henry Edward Dearing and the late Georgia Whittington. She lived most of her life in Forest, MS. She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Forest, MS.

In addition to her parents, Cassie is preceded in death by her first husband Andrew Greer, second husband Irven E McCoy, Jr.; siblings Burma Dearing, JD Dearing, Lonnie D. Dearing, Homer Dearing, Earline Gibbs, Etoile Wolverton, Susan Calitues, Elouise Bennett, Estele Killen and grandson John Andrew Hall. She is survived by 2 children, daughter Patricia Greer Hall (Buddy) of Forest, MS and son Michael E. McCoy Sr. (Amy) of Forest, MS three grandchildren, Connie Hall Ross (Shawn), Ashley Nicole McCoy Gatewood, Michael “Mikey” E. McCoy, Jr.; 6 Great Grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Tricia Roland, Jamie Ross, Corey Hall, Courtney Hall, Colden Hall.

Cassie married her first husband at the age of 15. She was a welder in the shipyard during the war, worked in the cotton mill and was having her first child. After losing her first husband, she remarried and had her second child then went to work for Sara Lee, Chef Pierre where she retired from.

She loved the Lord, gospel music, gardening and cooking. Her specialty was her Pecan Pies and Peanut Butter Cakes. Later in life her biggest enjoyment was riding her golf cart and looking at her flowers. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the last of eleven children.

Special Thanks to: Dr. John Paul Lee and MS Care Center of Morton and their staff and April Ezelle.

