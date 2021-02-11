Mr. Chester Ray Barnes, 86, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2021, at Mississippi Care Center. A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, February 9, at 2:30 PM at the Homewood Methodist Cemetery with Bro. Paul Smith and Bro Milton Koon officiating.

Mr. Barnes was born in Scott County, MS on September 18, 1934 to the late Glover Barnes and Emma Holbert Barnes. He was a lifelong resident of Forest and Homewood, MS. Mr. Barnes was of the Methodist faith and had attended Homewood Methodist Church. Mr. Barnes was the president and CEO of the Coffee Club. He and his wife loved to travel and attend Bluegrass festivals. He enjoyed bird hunting, Ole Miss Football, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his father and mother, Mr. Barnes is preceded in death by his three sisters, Sue Alford, Mattie Whatley, Rebekah Jones; four brothers, Pat Barnes, Bill Barnes, Lod Barnes, Hugh Nile Barnes. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Butchie Barnes of Forest, MS; daughter, Cherry Jenkins (David) of Flowery Branch, GA.; son Chet Barnes (Melissa) of Leesburg, MS; brother, Tommy Barnes of Lorena, MS; four grandchildren, Erin Barnes, Emma Barnes, Davis Barnes, Sophie Jenkins and a number nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers include Roger Barnes, Glynn Hannah, Alan Powell, Chance Easterling; Honorary Pallbearers were the Forest Coffee Club Members.

