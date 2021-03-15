Danny Joe Yates, Sr., was born in Anderson, Indiana on October 27, 1955.

A longtime resident of the Magnolia State, the towns of Walnut Grove and Sebastopol, Mr. Yates had been a resident of Jackson for several years. An electrician by professional trade, he was noted for his strong work ethic and as a “shade tree mechanic.” An accomplished guitar player, Mr. Yates will be remembered for his love for music, and as quoted by his family “Jack of all trades.” He was a Christian by testimony of his faith and affiliated with the Baptist denomination.

One of four children born to Truman and Marie Knowles Yates, he leaves behind to cherish his memory the mother of his children: Kathy Yates; son Danny Joe Yates, Jr. and his wife Jeanine; daughter Retha McClinton, and her husband, Kenny; son Jeremy Yates; grandchildren Austin Russum, Alexander Yates, Gabrielle Yates, Tristan Yates, Adrien Watkins, Chevy Yates, Hannah Yates, and Gracie Yates; brother Greg Yates and his wife Liz; sister Debra Ann Hughes; sister-in-law Vickie Yates; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding him in death are one daughter: Lily K. Yates; his parents; one brother: Nelson Yates, and one brother-in-law: Frank Hughes.

He passed away under the professional care of the staff at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on Monday, March 1, 2021.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Danny Joe Yates, Sr., will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, served the Yates family