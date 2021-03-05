Graveside Services for David E. Watts were at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Hillsboro Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation was also held at the Hillsboro Baptist Cemetery from 11am-11:30 a.m.

David E. Watts, age 53 and a lifelong resident of Hillsboro died Sunday, February 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

David was born on October 28, 1967, to his parents Harold Watts and Jessie Mae King Watts in Prentiss, MS. He worked for Ballard Construction where he helped build skyscrapers in some of the larger cities in the country. He loved traveling to and from the worksites, meeting new friends and co-workers. David loved his family and his friends were special to him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his two children; Megan Massey and Elizabeth Watts, a very special sister; Ramona Sessums of Forest along with Cathy McNeese of Monticello, MS; Betty Blakeney of Pascagoula, MS; Peggy Vance of Monticello, MS and brothers; Larry Smith of Monticello, MS; Eddie Watts (Elsi) of Forest, MS; Milton Watts of Meridian, MS; and Troy Watts of Forest, MS. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Paisley Costello (Sessums), Wakayla Massey, and Gela Massey.

Pallbearers were James Watts, J.D. Thornsberry, Michael Holmes, Chris King, T.J. Watts, and Kenneth Holmes. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Blakeney, Travis McNeese, James Johnson, and Micah Purvis.

Services were provided by Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Forest.