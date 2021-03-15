Mrs. Floy Wall, age 97, and a lifelong resident of Scott County passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after a brief illness.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in the Piketon Community. Rev. Larry Duncan officiated. Interment followed in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Thursday at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Being raised during the Great Depression, Mrs. Wall will be remembered as a person of strong work ethic, a hard worker and for her outspokenness in conversation and demeanor. Demonstration of that work ethic could be evidenced at the places of her employment over her lifetime, the Newton Company, Sunbeam Corporation and the Scott Central Schools Cafeteria. A Christian by faith, she held membership with the fellowship of believers at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in the Piketon Community.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Earl Z. Wall; her two sons: David Earl Wall and Billy Van Wall; her parents Willie Lee and Eva Belle Sanders Gunn; her siblings: four sisters: Neely Onalene Weems, Thelma Wilkerson, Rexa Walters and Ima Jean Hollingsworth and three brothers: Houston Lee Gunn, Jimmy Roger Gunn, Sr. and Marshall T. Gunn.

Mrs. Wall is survived by her daughters-in-law: Mary Wall and Catherine Wall, both of Forest; three grandchildren: Ben Wall of Decatur; Marcie Pinson of Little Rock; Joseph Wall of Forest; three great-grandchildren: Madelynn Pinson, Marleigh Pinson and Tyson Pinson, all of Little Rock; a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers were David Gunn, Bruce, Gunn, Roger Gunn, Jackie Paul Gunn, Zach Griffin and Frank Kirtley.