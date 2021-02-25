J. B. Eady, Jr., 85, of Pearl, Mississippi, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Plain View Assisted Living in Richland, Mississippi. He was born Tuesday, January 21, 1936 in Homewood, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest.

Funeral Services were held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest and the Burial followed at the Gasque Chapel Methodist Cemetery in Lorena, MS. Bro. Stanley Doggett officiated the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements. (601) 469-1941

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Benjamin and Ruth (Smith) Eady; brother, Lonnie Eady.

Survivors include his daughter, Krista Sanders (Tim); his son, DeWayne Eady (Gina); his sisters, Mattie Bassett, Zenobia Hallman (Ronnie); his brothers, Van Taylor Eady (Urline), Liston Eady; his grandchildren, Drew Sanders, Brock Perry (Amanda), Clay Sanders, Ty Purvis, Mac Purvis, and Karah Purvis.

Pallbearers were Brock Perry, Clay Sanders, Mac Purvis, Drew Sanders, Camden Purvis, and Ronnie Quick.

Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Hallman, Ty Purvis, and Richard Shields.

