Graveside services for Mr. Joe Frank Rushing was at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boles officiating. Interment followed graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rushing, 59, of Laurel, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center of Laurel.

Mr. Joe was a Maintenance Manager of Peco Foods in Bay Springs, MS where he was employed for many years. He was highly respected by his co-workers and friends. He loved to fish in his spare time and looked forward to retirement to spend more time fishing with family and friends. Joe was a proud veteran having served in the Army National Guard; he was very patriotic and had a deep love for his country. Mr. Rushing will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

