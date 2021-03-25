February 11, 1957 – March 5, 2021

Keith Gordon Haralson, 64, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, March 5, 2021 in Albany, GA. Visitation was held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9 am – 11 am at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, with the funeral immediately following and interment at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church cemetery.

Gordon was born on February 11, 1957 in Forest, MS to Keith Haralson, deceased, and Carolyn Riser Haralson. He graduated Scott Central High School in 1975 and attended East Central Community College for a short while. Work took him to Texas where he lived most of his life, moving back to Forest several years ago. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.

Gordon took care of his family…his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. When most people his age were thinking about enjoying retirement, Gordon and his wife, Erica, took in three of their young grandchildren and adopted two of them. The most used comments from friends upon learning of his passing was, “fine, fine fellow,” “sweet and kind man,” “gentle giant,” “good man and good friend.”

Preceding him in death are his father, Keith Haralson, brother, Carl Haralson, niece, Mandy Edwards and granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie Wright.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Erica, children Rachel Haralson (Chris Lambert), Darla Arnold (Codie), Debra Scoggins, Aubrey Scoggins, Bobby Haralson, Stormy Haralson and Joyce Rosales; his mother, Carolyn Riser Haralson; sisters Peggy Haralson Cox (Steve) and Vicki Haralson Edwards, one brother Ronnie Haralson; grandchildren, Stephen Smith, Tesla Lambert, Dylan Black, Lane Black, Landyn Arnold, Layne Arnold, Luke Arnold, Daina Cabello, Steven Cabello, Paisley Scoggins, Michael Anthony Noyola and Mila Rosales; mother-in-law Bonnie Ney, brother-in-law Victor Ney (Amy); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.