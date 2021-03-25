Margaret Faye Maness, 70, of Walnut Grove, MS passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital. Visitation was held at Wolf Funeral Services on March 16, 2021 from 11:00 AM till 11:45 AM services were held at 12:00 noon, March 16, 2021 at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel, Morton, MS, with Bro. Jason Price officiating. Interment was at Galilee Baptist Cemetery, Mendenhall, MS at 2:00 PM.

Margaret was born in Picayune, Mississippi on September 20, 1950 to Samuel Dill and Katherine Dill. She was a resident of Sebastopol, MS for the past 27 years after moving here from St. Francisville, LA. She was a member of the Golden Grove Church of God, Walnut Grove, MS. She worked as a Trade Embalmer at various funeral homes for many years.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Maness; her mother Katherine; grandparents Samuel & Lola, and 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her son, William Scott Maness (Lisa) of Sebastopol, MS, daughter Elizabeth Michelle Lee (Joe) of Sebastopol, MS; 4 sisters Connie Maxfield, of Slidell, LA, Ann Levens, of Daphne, AL, Gail Davis, of Brandon, MS; and Teresa Tucker, of Corpus Christi, TX; 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Ross Mitchell, Austin Tatum, Richard Tatum, Troy Tatum, Braxton Nabors, and Christopher Jefcoat. Honorary Pallbearers, William Scott Maness and Jonathan Kellar.

You may sign the online guestbook or light a memory candle at our website, www.wolffuneralservices.com