Mary Ann Warren, 74, passed away at UMMC, Jackson MS on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Visitation was on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM and Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Ephesus Baptist Church. There was no graveside services. Bro. Chris Harrison and Dr. Jim Everett officiated.

Mary Ann was born in Scott County, MS on November 24, 1946 to the late Elvie Eugene Crimm and Helen Massey Crimm. She lived most of her life in Scott County in the Ringgold Community. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church where she served on the youth committee, choir member and was a Sunday school teacher. She loved directing weddings, arranging floral arrangements and watching her grandchildren play sports and various activities. Mrs. Warren worked for the SRG Water Association for over 30 years.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Warren; parents, Elvie Eugene Crimm and Helen Massey Crimm; sister Patricia Weems and brother Ricky Crimm. She is survived by her daughters, Paige Sessums (Stacy) Lena, MS, Heather Boyd (Wesley) Forest, MS; son, Heath Warren (Amanda), Forest, MS; sister Linda Joyce Allgood, Petal, MS; 11 Grandchildren, Taylor Warren Anderson, Kaleigh Harrison Adcock, Miley Elizabeth Warren, Dylan Warren Sessums, Patrick Morgan Sessums, Destiny Page Burks, Dejanae Boyd, Dee Burks, Marissa Banks, Kaden Hannah, Jakobie Ealy; 5 Great Grandchildren; J.J. Anderson, Zoey Jane Anderson, Lilyana Jade Adcock, J.B. Sessums and Jayden Isiah Ealy and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Marshall Allgood, Trint Crimm, Larry Crimm, Rickie McGee, Keith Warren, Kenneth Warren and Honorary Pallbearer Jason Weems.

Donations may be made to Ephesus Baptist Church, or Ephesus Baptist Church Youth Fund.

