Mary Doris Garrett, 82, of Conehatta, Mississippi, passed away February 11, 2021. Mary was born in Madden, Mississippi on April 22, 1938 to the late Eugie and Grace Wolverton Yates. She is preceded in death by three sons, Curtis Bradford, Terry Bradford, and Harold Bradford; four brothers, Earnest Yates, Truman Yates, Doub Yates, and Clois Yates; and four sisters, Willima Yates Smith, Claudie Yates Creel, Odessa Yates Walker, and Martha Yates. Mary was a member of the Gilmer's Chapel Church of God. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and cooking.

Survivors include her children, Dewayne Lathem, Relane Bradford Hartman, and Melissa Lathem Alford; brothers, Johnny Yates, Larry Yates, and Norman Yates; sister, Dorothy Mills; grandchildren, Landon Bradford, Tina Bradford Wellerman, Harold Bradford, Scott Green, Chad Lee, Stephen Lee, Brandon Lackey, Logan Alford, Mason Boardman, Hayden Boardman, Sophia Lathem, and Jessica Lathem; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 11-1 at Heath Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 1:00 pm with Rev. Claude Creel officiating.

To leave a lasting memorial, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

