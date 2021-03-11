Mitchell Mack Miles died at his home in Hua Hin, Thailand on February 10th, 2021. His home for ten years, Mitch loved the Thai culture, the beautiful beaches, and the people he met from all over the world.

He was born August 22, 1981 to Alice Harris Miles Rogers and the late John Ed Miles in Flowood, Mississippi.

A graduate of Forest High School and Troy University, Mitch served his country with honor in the Air Force. He was embedded with the Army in Afghanistan where he provided specialized communication skills. He saw combat. And he saved lives. Mitch Miles was a hero.

For this, he received the Army Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Combat Action Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Air Force Expeditionary Service medal among others.

Mitch was a life-long New Orleans Saints fan. If he was stateside during the fall, he was in the Superdome. He watched every game, even if it meant staying up all night because of the time difference in his corner of the world. And, when the Saints won the Super Bowl, Mitch cheered them on from a cave in Afghanistan.

Mitch was a true explorer, completing his goal of visiting all 50 states in 2018 and stamping his passport in numerous exotic places. He made friends wherever his journey took him.

His love for water and water sports began in his teen years with jet skis and boats on the Pearl River at Coal Bluff. This passion grew throughout his life and led him to become an exceptional kite surfer.

Mitch spent a decade teaching visitors from all over the world how to catch the wind. Many of them returned year after year.

Thailand is home to some of the loveliest beaches in the world, but to Mitch, Orange Beach, Alabama was the most beautiful because it was where his family would gather. He would travel more than 30 hours every year to spend Memorial Day kite surfing up and down the shore to the delight of his family and thrill of those on the beach.

Mitch loved the water, football, motorcycles and Waffle House. He loved to come home.

Everyone who knew Mitch says that he was a stand-up guy. That’s true. He was also gentle and kind and cared deeply for his friends and family. He will always be missed and never forgotten.

Mitch is preceded in death by his birth father John Ed Miles, his sister Rachel Miles, grandparents Mack D. Harris, Jack I. and Edna Earle Miles, Aunt Emily Lockert and cousins Ryan Harris and Brad Lockert.

He is survived by his mother Alice Harris Rogers and father Johnny Rogers, brothers Derek Rogers (Mary Carroll), Ryan Rogers, grandmother Helen Harris, uncles Roland Harris (Shirley), Donnie Harris (Ramona), Bryant Rogers (Coco), aunts Glen Rogers, Susan Pickett (Randy), nephews Denny Sullivan and Hal Sullivan, cousin Benton Harris (Brittany). Hallie Harris and a large blended family of Harris, Miles and Rogers cousins. He is remembered by very dear friends in Thailand and around the world.

Mitch was laid to rest in Pulaski Cemetery, Highway 481 South, Scott County, Mississippi. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 6th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PTSD Foundation of America (Camp Hope) at ptsdusa.org, Patriot Paws Service Dogs at patriotpaws.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.