Mr. Randall Lee Gainey, 83, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at MS Care Center in Moron, MS. Due to Covid Restrictions a private service for the family was held Wednesday, February 10, at 2:00 PM at Luther Chapel with Bro. Doyle Boyles and Bro. Brent Wade officiating. Interment will be at Luther Chapel Cemetery, Pulaski, MS.

Mr. Gainey was born in Scott County, MS on March 12, 1937 to the late Jeffie Lee Gainey and Lena Mae Mowdy. Mr. Gainey was in the Wicker Community most of his life. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Homewood Baptist Church. Mr. Gainey was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, spending time with his family and working hard to make money.

In addition to his father and mother, Mr. Gainey is preceded in death by his wife Nelda Joy Gainey; 2 sisters Polly Mitchell and Bobbie Nell Sistrunk. He is survived by his 2 sons, David Gainey (Shelia) of Homewood, MS and Randy Gainey (Angie) of Forest, MS; 1 sister, Jean Alford of Morton, MS ,1 brother Maxwell Gainey of Morton, MS and special caregiver Ronald Harris; 5 grandchildren, Casey Wade (Brent), Lacey Bergin, Hunter Gainey (Jessie), Chelsea Hannah (Brandon) and Skyler Gainey; 7 great grandchildren Cole Bergin, Carsyn Bergin, Brantley Gainey, Chance Gainey, Lily Wade, Ruby Wade, Cooper Hannah.

Pallbearers were Hunter Gainey, Skyler Gainey, Cole Bergin, Ronald Harris, Kevin Gainey, Joey Gainey, and Daniel Walker. Honorary Pallbearers were Cooper Hannah, Chance Gainey, and Brantley Gainey.

