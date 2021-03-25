Services for Mr. Ricky Loper were held at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial was in Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Shane Estes officiated.

Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mr. Ricky Loper, age 66, of Sebastopol passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years: Rose Loper of Sebastopol; three daughters, Heather Campbell (Kevin) of Sebastopol, Paula Harris (David) of Sebastopol, and Penny White of Harperville; two sons, Michael Loper (Raylyn) of Lake, and Jimmy Harrell (Chelsey) of Harperville; mother, Audy Loper of Sebastopol; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Martha Hanson (Wayne) of Pelahatchie, and Juana Branch (John) of Tennessee; two brothers, Larry Loper (Francis) of Sebastopol, and Jody Crimm (Alana) of Oklahoma. Mr. Loper is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father: BA Loper; one granddaughter, Jodi Chamblee; two great-grandsons, Matthew Atkinson and Lincoln Jax Warren; two brothers, Sonny Loper and Austin Crimm.

Pallbearers were Jace Harris, Trevor Loper, Michael Loper, Clay Calvert, Eric Braddy, Brandon Braddy, Blake Chamblee, James Thomas Harrell, Waylon Matthew Posey and Trent Jerrels

Honorary pallbearers were Benny Reid, David Reid, Bill Parker, Larry Gibbs, Donnie Barnes, Randy Boatner, Clifford Hester and John Mitchell.

Mr. Loper drove a truck for 43 years. He was a retired truck driver of Leach Brothers Trucking in Forest. Mr. Loper`s hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved his family and was a believer in Jesus Christ.