Oh the stories he will be telling in Heaven now! And any relatives or friends that knew Ronald “Mac” McCombs, can certainly vouch for that! His endless storytelling was second only to his abilities as a master mechanic. Our Dad could repair anything and usually with fewer parts than originally required to make something work. He would say if you had parts left over you didn’t need them anyway.

Ronnie’s military service to our country was something he and his family were very proud of and the source of so many of his stories. His career began on March 11, 1947, when he joined the Army-Air Corps and did basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas.

Shortly after, he was sent to occupied Japan. While there he was stationed at Okinawa, Yokohama, and Nagoya. He returned in 1950 to Keesler AFB being discharged the day before the Korean War broke out.

He rejoined the Army later in 1950 on a dare from his friends to become a paratrooper. He took the dare and ended up in Fort Campbell, Kentucky in the 511 regiment service company, 11th airborne. All of that served him well because he had 26 jumps and received his Master jump wings. Also while stationed there he met and married his wife and started his family. He got out of the Army in 1953 and rejoined the Air Force the same year.

While in the Air Force he was stationed at numerous bases. He started as an assistant crew chief on B-25’s and later became crew chief on C-47’s (Gooney Bird). He also worked on T-29’s. In 1963, in support of the Vietnam War Conflict, he was deployed to Thailand as a crew chief on T-28’s. At one point during this deployment he served with Air America at a hidden airstrip just off the Ho Chi Minh trail recovering and salvaging downed aircraft.

His last assignment while serving in the military was at Warner Robins AFB in Georgia and he was assigned to C-141’s. He retired from service while stationed there on May 31, 1969.

Ronald Dickey McCombs was the third child of Edyth and Guy McCombs and was born on March 8, 1930, in Winona, Mississippi. He passed away on March 17, 2021, a few days after his 91st birthday. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ada Sue. He was also preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Guy, Peggy, Van, and Lotta. He is survived by his four children, Patricia Barbee, Dicky Vance, Clint McCombs, and Melissa Harper. Also surviving him are his four granddaughters, Tracey Langston, Suzanne Harris, Erica McGee, and Stephenia McGee. Other survivors include his great grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Mason, Carissa, Devin, Seth, Abbie, Will, Jadon, Levi, and Laney. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends surviving him.

