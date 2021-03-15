Samuel Leo Robinson, 82, of Forest, Mississippi passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton, MS. He was born Friday, November 4, 1938 in Forest, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest, Mississippi.

Funeral Services were held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel of Forest and burial followed in Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Forest.

Rev Chris Harrison officiated the services.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Verassie (Warren) Robinson; brothers, Vernon Robinson, William Robinson, and Marvin Robinson.

Survivors include his brother, Leonard Robinson and six nieces and one nephew.