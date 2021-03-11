Sheila Gray Henry, 59, of Forest, Mississippi, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, October 31, 1961, in Magee, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Steele Baptist Church, 8977 Hwy 21 North, Forest, Mississippi, and on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Baptist Church. The burial followed in Steele Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Joey Smith Bro. Reggie Williams officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee was in charge of arrangements. (601) 849-5031

Sheila was a faithful member of Steele Baptist Church of Forest, MS. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed watching the races, reading, and singing. But the joy of her life was her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Velton Gray and Lillie Byrd Gray; one brother, Danny Gray; one brother-in-law, Steve Bridges; one sister-in-law, Linda Sessums; father-in-law, Otis Henry and mother-in-law, Odell Noblin.

Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-two years, Jerry Henry of Forest; two sons, Shane Gray and wife, Isabelle, of Alabama, and Sammy Henry of Lake; six grandchildren, Zach Gray, Justin Gray, Nathan Gray, Alexandra Gray, Hannah Henry, and Susannah Henry; two brothers, Jerry Gray and wife, Carol, of Magee, and Odell Gray and wife, Kim, of Magee; one sister, Lynn Bridges of New Hebron; three brother-in-law’s, Lee Otis Henry and wife, Mary Frances, of Byram; Jimmy Henry and wife, Sherrie, of Meridian, and Mike Henry and wife, Billie Joyce of Homewood; one sister-in-law, Nell Tadlock and husband, Sam, of Homewood; and a host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers were Larry Crimm, Ron Rawson, Jason Mitchell, Deril Jones, Max Sessums, and Wayne Sessums. Honorary pallbearers were Zach Gray, Justin Gray, and Nathan Gray.

