Thelma Tatum, age 81 and a resident of Morton died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson following a brief illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 am Saturday, March 13, 2021, at East Morton Baptist Church. Visitation was held from 6 pm-8 pm Friday, March 12, 2021, at the OTT & LEE Funeral Home in Morton. She was laid to rest at the Hodge Hill Cemetery. Graveside services were not held.

Thelma was born on March 28, 1939, to her parents, Albert Harvey and Agnes Ray Harvey in Scott County. Her mom died when she was only 5 years old. Later, her father met and married Jimmie Palmer, who became a very special mom. She was a lifelong resident of Morton, a charter member of East Morton Baptist Church where she and her late husband served faithfully over the years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was always willing to help others. She loved gardening, always had beautiful flowers of all varieties in her yard. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman in every way. Her Christian walk was truly an example of her faith. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Mary Arender and on August 24, 2020, she lost the love of her life, Clyde Lee Tatum, after 62 years of marriage.

Survivors include her children; Reggie Tatum (Vickie), Lori Goldman (Jeff), a brother: Lamar Harvey (Mary), a legacy of five grandsons; Jon Aaron Tatum (Breanna), Christopher Tatum, Ethan Watkins (Carlie), Ty Watkins, and Landen Pelky. She also leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Anne Tatum, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family also includes her caregivers Tonya Franklin and Mavis Withers, very special people.

Pallbearers were Tommy Withers, Ricky Parker, and her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Deacons of East Morton Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Morton Baptist Church P.O. Box 554 Morton, MS 39117.