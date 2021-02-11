Services for Ms. Wynette Cox McCann were held at 10:00 am Monday, February 8, 2021 at Sebastopol Baptist Church. Burial was in the Sebastopol City Cemetery. Bro. John Sharp and Bro. Andy May will officiate.

Visitation was held 4:00- 6:00 pm, Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Survivors include one son: John McCann and wife Ashley of Sebastopol; one daughter: Grace McCann James and husband Johnny of Sebastopol: six grandchildren: Connor James, Abby James, Allison McCann, Julie McCann, McKenzie Rhodes and Nathan Rhodes. Mother, Mary Cox of Sebastopol.

Ms. Wynette is preceded in death by her father: Dotson Cox; one brother: Ollie Cox; and husband: Nolan McCann.