NTHS Inductees 2020 – 2021
The new NTHS members inducted are pictured from front left, Bridgett Jobe (Scott Central); Maycee Gilmer (Sebastopol); Josie Gibbs (Lake); Lizbeth Herrera (Morton); Gracie McKee (Lake); and Myiah Winters (Scott Central) Back row, Karen Moorehead (CTC Counselor/NTHS Advisor); Emonti Earnest (Lake); Hallee Griffin (Sebastopol); Anna Keeton (Lake); Morgan Harper, Alex McDill, and Caden Cantner (All from Sebastopol). Not Pictured: Kaitlyn Kennedy (Scott Central).
The Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center recently held an induction ceremony for the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). An important mission of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) is to help the Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center build and maintain active industry-education partnerships and recognize local individuals and businesses that contribute to the success of the students, programs, and school. Today’s business and industry must rely on dependable, dedicated employees who demand the very best from themselves and who want to make a contribution to their company. Each year many well-trained and responsible students are completing workforce education programs at the Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center. These students all have outstanding levels of achievement in academic and career and technical classes. These talented students are an excellent personnel resource for local businesses and industries.