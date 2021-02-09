After a two-year absence due to weather and COVID-19, the East Central Community College Warrior Golf Classic is back and raising money for student scholarships. Registration is already underway for the 18th Annual Warrior Golf Classic scheduled for Friday, May 14, on the Azaleas Course of the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw.

Sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association, the tournament provides participants with a round of golf on one of the state’s best courses, lunch, and an opportunity to win plenty of prizes. There are prizes for the top teams, individual prizes for longest drive and closet to the pin, and plenty of door prizes including a La-Z-Boy recliner.

Proceeds from the tournament support the scholarship program at East Central Community College, and during the last tournament more than $12,000 was raised, according to Maria McLeod, assistant to the vice president for public information and tournament coordinator.

Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/estore or contact McLeod at mmcleod@eccc.edu or 601-635-6303. The deadline to register is Friday, May 7.