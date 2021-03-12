James and Charlotte Stone of Pelahatchie, MS announce the engagement of their daughter Ashley Nicole Stone to Michael Brandon Jones son of David and the late Darhlene Jones of Forest, MS. The bride-to-be is a graduate of East Rankin Academy, class of 2011, in Pelahatchie, MS and graduate of Hinds Community College in Pearl, MS. She is employed by Pedicare Staffing Agency as an LPN in Brandon, MS. Grandparents of the bride-to-be are Carlton and Alice Hall of Pelahatchie, MS. and the late Alfred and the late Helen Stone of Chittenango, NY.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Forest High School class of 2013 in Forest, MS. He is employed by E3 Environmental in Clinton, MS. Grandparents of the prospective groom are Rebecca Sones and the late James Sones of Forest, MS. and the late Reverand O C Jones and the late Dorothy Jones of Morton,MS.

Wedding vows will be exchanged October 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Jones Residence in Forest, MS. A reception will follow at B. Gatewood Studio Gallery.