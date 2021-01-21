The 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Friday, January 22, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, the largest rodeo event east of the Mississippi River, brings in participants from all over the world and generates millions of dollars in the local economy.

“For well over 50 years now, the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a cherished tradition for competitors, families and spectators, not only from Mississippi, but across the nation,” says Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This year will include all the usual fan-favorites, such as the Dixie National Rodeo Parade and the Junior Sale of Champions, as well as the first-ever Dixie National Expo in the new Trade Mart, which features agricultural and vendor booths, including the Genuine MS® store. And we’re doing it all within the guidance of our COVID-19 Safe Rodeo Plan.”

The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick-off with a new event, the Dixie National Color Bonanza and Mule Show, taking place Friday, January 22, through Sunday, January 24, in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The show begins at 8:00 a.m. each day and features Palomino, Pinto, American Ranch Horses and Mules.

The Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows run Friday, February 5, through Wednesday, February 10, and will conclude with the Junior Sale of Champions on Thursday, February 11. Open livestock shows begin Saturday, February 13, and conclude Tuesday, February 16. The Dixie National Quarter Horse Show taking place Thursday, February 18, through Sunday, February 21, will conclude the livestock and equine shows.

The Dixie National Rodeo takes place Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, in the Coliseum with performances by The Oak Ridge Boys, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore and Riley Green. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com/dixie- national-rodeo-tickets/artist/ 848320. Tickets are limited due to public health guidance, so the public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

This year’s Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will include several new events and amenities. The first annual Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show, featuring the Genuine MS® Store will be in the new Trade Mart Thursday, February 11, through Sunday, February 14. The Dixie National Rodeo Cowboy Up Blood Drive will be held at the Mississippi Farmers Market Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13.

The Dixie National Steakhouse will be serving steaks each day from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. from February 5 until February 17 in the Trade Mart. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a variety of safari animals from McLain Lodge’s petting zoo. Rodeo attendees will have the chance to remember Lecile Harris, longtime Dixie National rodeo clown and entertainer, and take a photo with the new mural honoring Lecile inside of the Coliseum.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is implementing precautionary measures to ensure the safety of rodeo participants and attendees. Sanitization stations and safe practices signage will be posted throughout the facility. Applicable public health guidance will be required regarding social distancing and masks.