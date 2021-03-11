Thursday, March 11, marks the one-year anniversary of the first reported case of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and that of the World Health Organization declaring a worldwide pandemic based on the rapidly spreading virus. As of Tuesday, in Mississippi, the downward trend in the spread of coronavirus and deaths from it continued as the vaccination numbers around the state ticked up.

In Forest there was a steady flow of residents early in the week at the Lackey Memorial Hospital Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic on Airport Road, just off Hwy. 35 South. At press time Tuesday, the hospital was still taking appointments for the two-dose Moderna vaccine. The numbers to call to schedule an appointment are 601-900-0672 or 601-697-5236. Those eligible for the vaccine are:

• Persons 50 years of age and older

• Persons 19-49 years of age with qualifying

health conditions

• Teachers and Staff of K-12, Preschool

or Childcare Settings

• First Responders

• Healthcare Workers

There are currently three vaccines on the market, two-dose versions from Moderna and Pfiser, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. The vaccines are distributed by the state and hospital officials say they do not know which vaccine they will receive from week to week, but “due to the efficacy of each brand available, they highly encourage the public to take the brand that is provided.”

As of Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health was reporting 357 new cases of COVID-19 for that date and 26 deaths bringing the total number of cases from one on March 11, 2020 when the first case was reported to 298,008 with 6,834 Mississippians having died from the virus.

In Scott County, as of Tuesday, there were 2,971 cases that have been reported in the last year and 71 deaths. Those numbers reflect a gain of 32 cases in the last week and one additional death.

Last week Governor Tate Reeves, lifted most regulations regarding mask mandates and social distancing and replaced them with “recommendations.”

“Today, I signed what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding COVID-19,” the governor wrote in a press release. “Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate.

“I am replacing our current orders with recommendations. Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID. Their insight is valuable. The only rules that will remain in this order are a capacity limit of 50% on indoor arenas, and those that govern K-12 schools.”

Reeves said that Mississippians are encouraged, though not ordered, to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. K-12 schools will still require a mask where social distancing is not possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50% capacity and 25% maximum seating capacity inside. Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating is now increased to 50%.