Governor Tate Reeves today announced Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre and Bay St. Louis Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal will join the Mississippi Republican Party. Gov. Reeves made the announcement at a news conference in Bay St. Louis with Mayor Favre, Councilman Seal and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux.

“Local public offices are the foundation of government, and policies at the local level often have a more significant effect on people’s everyday lives than those put in place by state or federal governments,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Mayor Favre and Councilman Seal have worked consistently on behalf of the people of Bay St. Louis to build a government that is more accountable and that produces better results for the people it serves. I’m very pleased to welcome them to the Republican Party.”

Favre, originally elected as a Democrat, has served as mayor of Bay St. Louis since June 2017. Before being elected mayor, he served one term as councilman-at-large on the Bay St. Louis City Council. During Favre’s term as mayor, Bay St. Louis has improved its fiscal stability and undertaken numerous public improvements such as the expansion of its harbor and the expansion of its business and entertainment districts. The city is also pursuing road and drainage improvements and the construction of a new public safety headquarters.

Mayor Favre is a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He and his wife Sissy have two adult children and five grandchildren. Mayor Favre will seek re-election in June 2021.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Bay St. Louis and have worked to improve our city and the accountability of our local government,” Mayor Mike Favre said. “The principles that have guided my decisions and plans are conservative principles. I’m glad to join the MSGOP and look forward to helping Bay St. Louis continue to grow and thrive.”

Bay St. Louis Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal is also joining the MSGOP. Seal, originally elected as an Independent, was first elected to the Bay St. Louis City Council in 2000. In recent years, the city council and mayor’s office have worked together to improve nearly 40 miles of public roadways, provide competitive salaries to first responders and begin construction of a state-of-the-art public safety center.

“It is a true privilege to serve the people of Ward 1. During my time on the city council, I have worked hard to bring change to our government and make it a better servant of the public,” Councilman Doug Seal said. “We have drastically improved our fiscal accountability and have followed conservative principles to reinvest revenue into core government functions like public safety, resulting in more competitive salaries for first responders and the coming construction of a state-of-the public safety facility. I look forward to working with the MSGOP to continue positioning Ward 1 and the entire city for growth.”

Councilman Seal is a lifelong resident of Hancock County. He and his wife, Michelle, have two adult sons and four grandchildren. Councilman Seal is an operations coordinator at SABIC Plastics. He is seeking re-election to the Bay St. Louis City Council in June 2021.